Basic payment penalties linked to mooted fertiliser register

Farmers could face basic payment penalties for non-compliance with a mooted new fertiliser register, the Farming Independent understands.

The Department of Agriculture is investigating the establishment of a “chemical fertiliser register” that would be linked to a farmer’s herd number when buying a product.

The move is being considered under this year’s nitrates regulations review and wider EU intentions to reduce farm fertiliser by 20pc by 2030.

A Department source said: “Everybody knows that you can buy fertiliser and when you are inspected by the Department, or local authorities, you show receipts to ensure you are compliant.

However, this is not the same as a VAT or Revenue audit, as inspectors don’t look at a farmer’s accounts.

“Most farmers go to an advisor to do this, so the Department is not certain the information it gets is a fair representation – not to say anybody is doing anything wrong.”

Nonetheless, with localised intensification in the Golden Vale – 50pc of dairy cow number increases have taken place in Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny – the Department is focused on tackling nutrient loss “hotspots” where negative impact on water quality has been recorded.

“More fertiliser is being used in the south east and south west where there has been expansion. This register will be a way of verifying that legal limits in place are being complied with.

“There hasn’t been an investigation to say that farmers are being fraudulent or anything like that – but the register will be another way of verifying.

“The current limits are there and evidence from Teagasc says that ‘if you complied with these limits water quality should be okay’. But yet, we have problems.

“A lot of farmers are doing the right thing and they need to be protected, so the register would become a cross-compliance inspection requirement.

“It would be the same as keeping records of veterinary products — farmers would have to keep correct records of fertiliser purchases too.

“So, if you buy fertiliser it is linked to your herd number and that information goes to the Department.”

Although only at “discussion stage”, if introduced the register would be linked to basic payments.

“If it became part of the nitrates it would mean a penalty on basic payments. You’d be penalised for non-compliance with the nitrates – proven through the fertiliser register. All detail remains to be seen, but for the majority of farmers it’s not going to be an issue.”

Realism

ICMSA’s Denis Drennan said the nitrates regulations must restructured to allow commercial farming to operate while protecting the environment.

“We won’t allow commercial dairying in these areas to be regulated out of existence. A level of realism must be debated by all sides.

“Water issues go beyond regulation; there are other sectors contributing to the problem keeping heads down and watching farmers get all the blame.

“ASSAP has shown co-operation works, this must expanded, while focusing on how we can use fertilisers better rather than placing arbitrary limits on fertiliser usage.”