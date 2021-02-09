Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Basic payment penalties linked to mooted fertiliser register

Potential chemical fertiliser register would be linked to a farmer’s herd number

The EU Green Deal targets a 20pc reduction in chemical fertiliser use on farms by 2030 Expand

Close

The EU Green Deal targets a 20pc reduction in chemical fertiliser use on farms by 2030

The EU Green Deal targets a 20pc reduction in chemical fertiliser use on farms by 2030

The EU Green Deal targets a 20pc reduction in chemical fertiliser use on farms by 2030

Claire Mc Cormack and Declan O’Brien

Farmers could face basic payment penalties for non-compliance with a mooted new fertiliser register, the Farming Independent understands.

The Department of Agriculture is investigating the establishment of a “chemical fertiliser register” that would be linked to a farmer’s herd number when buying a product.

The move is being considered under this year’s nitrates regulations review and wider EU intentions to reduce farm fertiliser by 20pc by 2030.

Most Watched

Privacy