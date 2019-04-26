Banks shutting farmers out from small loan deals

Some banks are giving preferential treatment on farm loans to the largest borrowers, the IFA has claimed.

Chairman of the IFA farm business committee Martin Stapleton told the Farming Independent that while there is plenty of competition between lenders for farmers looking to borrow sums in the region of €500,000, anyone looking to borrow €50,000 will find it difficult to get a good interest rate.

"If you are borrowing €400,000-€500,000 there is plenty of competition for the business and they (lending institutions) are prepared to negotiate on the terms. "But anyone borrowing €50,000 will find it difficult to get a good interest rate and would be better going to their credit union," said Mr Stapleton who has been appointed to the newly formed Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB)

Another banking source agreed with Mr Stapleton, saying "the administration (paper) work is just the same for €0.5m as it is for €50k, and it is more efficient to deal with one client than 10 because that is the way that some institutions look at it, and the risks may be less". However, Pat Byrnes from Bank of Ireland stressed that farmers borrowing €20,000-€50,000 are not disadvantaged.