Banagher factory faces new planning hurdle

Plans for a €40m beef processing plant for Banagher, Co Offaly face a fresh planning hurdle in the form of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

It comes as the Chinese backers of the project are understood to be re-applying for residency under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), having being refused access previously.

The Department of Justice told the Farming Independent that at the time the initial residency application was being considered, planning permission had not been granted and it did not consider it appropriate for IIP permissions to be granted to projects where planning permission has not been approved.

However, it added that as planning permission has since been obtained it will be open to the applicants to submit fresh IIP applications. Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen said he has been in contact with the investors who are pleased there is still an option to progress new applications. "I understand they will act on this update. I also reiterated to them that the project has the backing of the farming sector and the development is in the best interests of the region, the industry and farm families alike." But the project has been dealt a new blow as Banagher man Desmond Kampff confirmed that he is to lodge an appeal to An Bord Pleanala against the decision by Offaly County Council to give the project the green light. The only objection lodged against the plan by Banagher Chilling Ltd was made by Mr Kampff and Gwen Wordingham. Mr Kampff (88) lives around 1km from the proposed development and he stated: "We are a small group of people living in the community near where the proposed meat plant would be. "We made it known to Offaly County Council that the site is not suitable for a large-scale abattoir and it will have a negative impact on the local environment. "Talking to anybody in the town, they could not see any sense in such a development. There was no push locally to open a meat processing plant." Planning documents state that up to 140 animals a day will be slaughtered at the proposed plant.