Ban on sale of turf 'parked for now' Tánaiste tells parliamentary party meeting

A looming ban of the sale and distribution of turf has been “parked for now” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a sitting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

It comes as Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan voiced his intention to prohibit the placing on the market, sale, and distribution of sod peat from this September under new solid fuel regulations.

However, following a major backlash from cross-party rural TDs and rural communities reliant on turf to heat their homes, the Fine Gael leader confirmed to his party colleagues that the move has been paused.

Speaking to the Farming Independent after this afternoon’s meeting a well-placed political source said: “There was furore in the party on this, it was left of field. We know there is a long-standing issue around the smoky coal ban, but for Eamon Ryan to put that response in a parliament question was completely out of the blue for all of us.

“The Tánaiste raised it at Party Leader level, and the concern and upset it had caused, and that there is no detail on how it could or even would be enforceable.

“We know what the problem is on smoky coal but to include the likes of peat would be something that we would have a huge issue with, particular at the time of an energy crisis.

“The Tánaiste said that it is being parked for now and that there would have to be deep and meaningful discussions before it would be revisited.

“We would want a clear rationale behind what is being proposed, this was kite flying really without any detail.

“Several rural TDs were on to the Tánaiste in the last few days. The people that would be most affected by this would be elderly people living on their own, we would need to see a plan of what Eamon Ryan plans to do for people whose houses are heated by turf.

“To talk about doing this is devoid of the reality of how people in rural Ireland heat their homes and, at a time of an energy crisis, it makes it even harder to fathom.”

Last week, Minister Ryan outlined the move in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Asked by the Kerry TD if persons can continue to cut and sell turf after September 2022 when new rules on solid fuels are due to take effect, Minister Ryan said: “They [the new regulations] are required, as each year, some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland due to air pollution from solid fuel burning. Research undertaken by the Environmental Protection Agency also demonstrates that the contribution of peat to air pollution levels is significant.

“Turf cutting by citizens for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands, and while measures are required to reduce the emissions associated with burning peat, these traditions will be respected.

“Therefore, to accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat, no ban on its cutting or burning will be introduced, but a regulatory provision will be made to prohibit the placing on the market, sale or distribution of sod peat.

“As such, persons who have turbary rights will continue to be permitted to extract peat to heat their own dwelling but will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others.”