Ballycastle tractor crash tragedy: Miracle as five-year-old Hannah Smyth returns home after three months in hospital

Fatal crash: Clare Smyth and her daughters Hannah and Bethany were involved in a quad bike accident with a tractor at their home in Ballycastle. Photos: Pacemaker

A five-year-old girl who was critically injured in a quad bike crash that claimed the lives of her mother and sister has returned home after three months in hospital.

Clare Smyth (35) and her youngest child Bethany were killed instantly when their quad bike collided with a tractor on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle in May.

Hannah Smyth underwent life-saving after being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The Markethill Elim Pentecostal Church posted on social media that the five-year-old returned home on Friday.

The post read: "Amazing news- wee Hannah Smyth got home today. Give God all the praise and glory for her miraculous recovery.

"Please pray that she and her daddy will adjust to their new life at home after three months in hospital.

"The young tractor driver also needs our prayer. Thank you all so so much for all your prayers. They really have been appreciated. God Bless u all."

The scene of the accident in Ballycastle



Hannah's father Ryan, a well-known farmer in his 30s, and his wife Clare had been tending their garden with their daughters prior to the tragedy that left the community stunned and grief-stricken.

Clare and the girls are believed to have been using the quad bike, which had a small trailer attached, to move plants destined for a new flower bed they had just created.

The crash happened close to the entrance to the family farm on the outskirts of Ballycastle, on the road towards Ballintoy and the Giant's Causeway.

It is thought that Clare was taking a shortcut to another part of the farm when the fatal collision with their neighbour occurred.

It is understood that Ryan heard the crash happened and ran to the scene of the accident.

Online Editors