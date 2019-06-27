Ballycastle farmer Sean plans Game of Thrones tree souvenirs

A fallen tree made famous by hit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones has found a new home.

The 200-year-old beech that formed part of the Dark Hedges near Armoy came down in a storm at the end of January.

And it will be staying in the fictional world of Westeros as it moves from the site of The King's Road to Dragonstone after being bought by Ballycastle farmer Sean McBride.

Mr McBride's land at Fairhead was also used as a location in the TV show.

The tree fell on land owned by James Laverty and was sold on privately through Daniel McAllister and Son Auctioneers and Estate Agents.

New owner Sean will be branching out into a side business.

"I had my eye on it for a while," Sean admitted and said he has already been in touch with a local sawmill.

"The plan is for a series of souvenirs. We've thought about coasters, picture frames, possibly a fireplace and if anyone wants a throne then we'll add that to the list. I thought it would be a nice idea to give as many people as possible a chance to own a little piece of it."

As for the price he paid, Sean would only say it was "significant".

Online Editors