Ballycastle farmer Sean plans Game of Thrones tree souvenirs

Ballycastle farmer Sean McBride snapped up the opportunity to buy one of the Dark Hedges trees
Ballycastle farmer Sean McBride snapped up the opportunity to buy one of the Dark Hedges trees

Mark Bain

A fallen tree made famous by hit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones has found a new home.

The 200-year-old beech that formed part of the Dark Hedges near Armoy came down in a storm at the end of January.

And it will be staying in the fictional world of Westeros as it moves from the site of The King's Road to Dragonstone after being bought by Ballycastle farmer Sean McBride.

Mr McBride's land at Fairhead was also used as a location in the TV show.

The tree fell on land owned by James Laverty and was sold on privately through Daniel McAllister and Son Auctioneers and Estate Agents.

New owner Sean will be branching out into a side business.

"I had my eye on it for a while," Sean admitted and said he has already been in touch with a local sawmill.

"The plan is for a series of souvenirs. We've thought about coasters, picture frames, possibly a fireplace and if anyone wants a throne then we'll add that to the list. I thought it would be a nice idea to give as many people as possible a chance to own a little piece of it."

As for the price he paid, Sean would only say it was "significant".

Online Editors





More in News

He will spend the next week at Mountjoy Prison

Farmer who 'interfered in land sale' taken into custody on orders...
Stock Image

Dog owner hit with €10,000 fine after Alsatian attacks sheep
Johnny Kingdom died while trying to move a tree log with his digger (Hilary Knight/PA)

Presenter Johnny Kingdom died after being crushed by digger, inquest...
A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

UK-Irish food zone suggested as alternative to backstop - report
A big crater is pictured in a corn field after a bomb from the World War exploded in Halbach, Germany (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

Crater appears in German cornfield after Second World War bomb...
Farmers protesting at the EU Commission offices. Pic: IFA Twitter

Farmers protest over 'sell out’ trade deal
Waiting: Phil Hogan is tipped to retain the agriculture role. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hogan's EU post on hold until the top roles sorted


Top Stories

There are constant queries about farm succession

Alarm bells raised on succession as just 15pc of farmers have a plan in place
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Michael Sohn/AP)

Glyphosate use will eventually end, Merkel says
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

'A Mercosur deal and hard Brexit would be a double hit for Irish beef' - Bord Bia...
Denis O'Sullivan taking part in the Sheep Shearing and woll handling Championships at the 2011 Sheep and Wool festival in Cillin Hill Kilkenny over the weekend. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Sheep farmers turn to the Greens for help on wool prices

Helen Harris: Our winter barley crop is still standing despite rainfall that was...
A second placing under the share redemption scheme will take place in November 2019.

Kerry Co-op to pay €619.50 for each co-op share under the share redemption...

'Flat' outlook for milk prices as political factors take a toll