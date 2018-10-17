Backstop is a huge protection for Irish farmers - Coveney

Speaking to the IFA today, the Tanaiste said that it offers regulatory alignment north and south of the border if the UK decides at a future date to move away from currently aligned standards and regulations of the customs union and single market.

Last December, both sides in the Brexit negotiatons agreed to the so-called 'backstop' which would ensure that, regardless of whatever else happens, nothing will lead to the re-emergence of a hard border in Ireland. Today, Simon Coveney told IFA national council that the backstop would provide a floor below which we cannot fall in terms of regulatory alignment north and south of the border.

"So British farming policy does not move in a direction that fundamentally undermines the level playing field we have north and south of the border today. "If 40pc of milk produced on Northern farms continues to be processed south of the border and the UK does away with the Common Agricultural Policy, and no longer requires its dairy farmers to no longer carry through with cross compliance and does not have the same requirements for inspections or animal husbandry issues...if those requirements do not apply to farms north of the border then how can we have an all-island economy?"