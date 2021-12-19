Avian flu outbreak leaves Border farmers ‘terrified’

The State’s chief veterinary officer Dr Martin Blake fears avian influenza will continue to kill birds in Ireland for months to come, “with outbreaks every couple of days”.

Coronavirus is not the only deadly disease affecting both sides of the Border — more than 200,000 chickens, turkeys and ducks have been culled across the island since the end of last month.

Bird flu has ripped through nine commercial farms, resulting in 150,000 birds being culled on five in Co Cavan and Co Monaghan and 80,000 on four in Co Armagh, Co Tyrone and Co Antrim were also culled.

Dr Blake said confirmed or suspected cases of HPAI H5N1, commonly known as bird flu, is “the worst start to any winter season in years”.

The first outbreak was in south Monaghan at a commercial turkey-fattening enterprise on November 20. Three days later, it was detected at a commercial broiler breeder farm. The disease was then found on a farm of commercial caged layers in north Monaghan a week later. Then, on December 7, in north Cavan, another turkey-fattening farm was impacted, while on December 12 a commercial duck-fattening farm in north Monaghan reported an outbreak.

Two further reports of bird flu are under investigation for “notifiable avian influenza”.

Farmer Andrew Boylan, who farms 80,000 chickens, has never been more “frightened” about the future of his Co Monaghan farm.

“I’m terrified my stock is going to be taken out in the morning,” he told the Sunday Independent.

The chairman of the IFA Poultry Committee has to keep changing his clothes and footwear after handling his birds, amid fears the deadly disease will spread.

“This disease is almost out of control — we cannot stop it, it’s the wild birds,” Mr Boylan said.

“It doesn’t stop at the Border. This is a problem in Northern Ireland too.”

On November 28, clinical signs of avian influenza in a mixed backyard flock of 32 birds was reported in Co Antrim. The flock was depopulated, but samples taken confirmed the presence of bird flu.

On the same date, there were production concerns in a commercial duck flock in south Tyrone. It was later confirmed as bird flu.

As the location of the farm is close to the Border between Tyrone and Monaghan, both a 3km and 10km restriction zone were extended into Co Monaghan where additional restrictions are now in place.

Also in November, the first case of bird flu in a swan was seen in Co Down. This was followed by detection in a buzzard, another swan and in geese, which were reported in a Belfast park.

The first wild bird case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the Republic was confirmed on November 3 in a peregrine falcon in Co Galway.

Since then, 57 wild birds in Ireland have tested positive for bird flu in 11 counties: Galway, Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford, Longford, Dublin and Cavan. Bird flu has also been confirmed in a crow and 12 species of wild birds have been affected.

Droppings of wild birds infected with avian influenza can contaminate the environment with the infection, which can then spread to poultry and captive birds.

“We don’t know what will happen next. I hope I am wrong, but the indications do not look good for us,” Mr Boylan said.

The poultry sector produces an annual output of €611m at wholesale prices and supports about 5,000 jobs, including at least 3,500 in the Border region.

In Co Monaghan alone there are 104 approved egg-laying sites, amounting to 80pc of all poultry produced in Ireland.

Two-thirds of broiler farms and three-quarters of egg-laying sites in Ireland are in the Cavan-Monaghan region, where the latest outbreaks have been.

If the virus continues to spread, it could have severe consequences on farmers such as Mr Boylan.

“There is no cure, no vaccine. The only thing you can do with a flock is to cull them and save your neighbours,” he said.

“We are now under pressure until the migrating birds go home. So we will be worrying for the rest of December, all of January and all of February about this. We are terrified.”

With seclusion zones set up, Dr Blake said it is “the worst start to any winter season in years, and it affects both sides of the Border.”

Once suspected cases are identified, a technical examination is carried out and the birds are kept under surveillance. Specific farms are also selected for visits and a licensing system is in place to move animals and related products.

“Swabs are taken from the birds, they are then taken to our laboratory where a post-mortem and virology are carried out. Within 12 hours you have a sense of which way things are going,” he said.

As well as his departmental colleagues, Dr Blake has been meeting with his counterparts at Stormont almost daily, with both jurisdictions sharing similar concerns. The two agriculture ministers, Edwin Poots and Charlie McConalogue, are also meeting regularly.

“We have to be cautious, it is about bio-security,” Dr Blake said. “We want to make sure wild birds don’t have access to poultry. We don’t want to see a significant spread within the intensive production systems. That is our biggest concern.”