Assign a monetary value to animal suffering – EU auditors

Assigning a monetary value to animal suffering, and taking account of this in the cost of transport and in the price of meat, is among a host of recommendations by the EU auditors in a new review of live exports.

The review, issued on Monday, April 17, by the European Court of Auditors, highlights trends in animal transport in the bloc and draws attention to the challenges EU policymakers face as well as opportunities they can explore in the upcoming revamp of EU rules for live exports.

Among its recommendations is that the monetary value of animal suffering is established and considered in the cost of transport and in the price of meat.

It said pricing-in animal suffering could be an opportunity to introduce incentive systems, encouraging transport companies to prevent animal welfare problems.

The review highlighted that a farmer’s decision not to treat unfit cows prior to slaughter is due to the perceived lack of cost-effectiveness in doing so.

For example, the auditors said that during one of its controls, the Commission found that a fine of €250 had been imposed for transporting a bull with a broken leg, when the approximate value of a slaughtered bull is around €1,500.

​“Transporting live animals over long distances can have harmful consequences on their welfare,” said Eva Lindström, the ECA member in charge of the review.

“EU animal transport legislation is not evenly enforced by member states, and there is a risk that transporters could exploit loopholes that derive from the different national sanctions systems.”

She said transporters may choose a longer route to avoid passing through countries with tighter enforcement of EU rules and tougher sanctions.

In the review, the auditors stress that the negative impact of transport on animal welfare could be mitigated by reducing the number and length of journeys and improving conditions for animals during transport.

They also point out some alternatives to live animal transport. In some cases, bringing slaughter closer to the production site could present a solution: using local and mobile slaughterhouses would remove the need for some animal transport, and would be more eco-friendly.

The auditors also say that providing consumers with better information would help them make informed purchase choices. This could be done through an EU animal welfare labelling system, which it said would bring more transparency and harmonise meat labelling across the bloc.