Assign a monetary value to animal suffering – EU auditors

EU auditors say the negative impact of transport on animal welfare could be mitigated by reducing the number and length of journeys and improving conditions for animals during transport. Stock image: Getty Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Assigning a monetary value to animal suffering, and taking account of this in the cost of transport and in the price of meat, is among a host of recommendations by the EU auditors in a new review of live exports.

The review, issued on Monday, April 17, by the European Court of Auditors, highlights trends in animal transport in the bloc and draws attention to the challenges EU policymakers face as well as opportunities they can explore in the upcoming revamp of EU rules for live exports.

