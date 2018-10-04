Are off-farm jobs causing farm accidents?

Many farm accidents involve farmers over 80 years of age according to Teagasc Director, Gerry Boyle, who said that as more young people get off-farm jobs, much of the management of the farm is being left to their elders.

Speaking at the the Public Accounts Committee today, he said that a lot of incidents have been involving 80-year-olds and older farmers with machinery and animals.

"There is a reason for that and we think it’s pretty obvious, young people are getting jobs off farm and are leaving the management of the farm to an elderly relative.” He also said that the age profile of those killed is of serious concern. “Awareness is one thing but getting farmers to do the things they know they should not do."

“We have been talking about this for a long long time, but the figures are the same and I don't know what the answer is,” Gerry. Awareness, he said, is one thing but getting farmers to do the things they know they should do, or not do, is another thing.