Are off-farm jobs causing farm accidents?
Many farm accidents involve farmers over 80 years of age according to Teagasc Director, Gerry Boyle, who said that as more young people get off-farm jobs, much of the management of the farm is being left to their elders.
Speaking at the the Public Accounts Committee today, he said that a lot of incidents have been involving 80-year-olds and older farmers with machinery and animals.
"There is a reason for that and we think it’s pretty obvious, young people are getting jobs off farm and are leaving the management of the farm to an elderly relative.”
He also said that the age profile of those killed is of serious concern. “Awareness is one thing but getting farmers to do the things they know they should not do."
“We have been talking about this for a long long time, but the figures are the same and I don't know what the answer is,” Gerry.
Awareness, he said, is one thing but getting farmers to do the things they know they should do, or not do, is another thing.
"We are looking at behavioural change," he said as a key issue at the moment is with elderly farmers handling animals and working machinery.
The old and the young are exceptionally vulnerable to death and injury on Irish farms, according to figures from the Health and Safety Authority.
Its research indicates that, in general, farmers’ attitudes to safety only change after serious injury occurs.
Deaths to farmers aged 65 years and over, between 2008-2017, accounted for 35pc of total fatalities.
Precautions that can be taken, according to the Health and Safety Authority:
- Older farmers should be aware that ageing affects mobility, eyesight and balance
- Examine work practices where older farmers are involved.
- Older farmers need to be reminded of the dangers, particularly tractors, machinery, livestock and accessing heights.
- Make sure that the older farmer is physically fit to carry out the work at hand
- They should seek help when it is needed to complete the necessary work on the farm
- Particular care is needed when older farmers are present when work is in progress
