Appeals board upholds council decision to green light north Cork bio-gas plant

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Cork County Council to grant permission for a facility near Mitchelstown that will convert slurry and household waste into natural gas to be fed back into the national network.

In June of last year planners gave the green light to the facility on a site at Corracunna/Garryleagh near Mitchelstown which had been chosen as one of the proving grounds for Gas Network Ireland's innovative GRAZE (Green Renewable Agricultural & Zero Emissions) project, which the company had previously said would be the first step to "de-carbonising Ireland's gas network."

Mitchelstown has been selected as the location for the this phase of the overall project due to the large number of cattle in the surrounding area and its close proximity to Ireland's biggest gas pipeline.

The plan made provision for the demolition of agricultural structures on the 1.8 hectare site and the construction of a Central Gas Injection (CGI) facility and associated works for a 10-year period.

However, An Taisce objected to the development on a number of grounds, including that the applicant had failed to consider what they described as the "considerable environmental impacts" of biomethane production.

The appeal also claimed that the Environmental Report submitted with the application did not "evaluate the direct, indirect, and cumulative impacts of the feed source, digestion process, transport, outputs and fugitive emissions" associated with the proposed plant.

In their order the appeals board considered that, subject to conditions, the development would be in accordance with EU, national, regional and local policy.

The board said that the development would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety, would not have an unacceptable impact on the amenities of the area and would, therefore "be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

The list of conditions imposed, which can be viewed at www.pleanala.ie dealt with issues under various headings including public health and safety, the protection of local ecology and environmental protection.

The Mitchelstown facility, which will cost in the region of €28 million to build, will be the second of its kind in the country to be developed under the GRAZE project and will involve the placement of a series of up to 20 agri-anerobic digestion biomethane units within a 50km radius of the proposed central injection facility.

They will convert animal waste, slurry, municipal waste and grass into renewable gas that will be collected by a fleet of purpose built tankers in similar to the operating model currently used for milk collection by dairy co-ops.

Once operational the development will produce enough natural gas to supply roughly 8% of Ireland's residential gas demand, supplying green energy to some 54,000 homes.

The use of animal waste in particular will have the additional benefit of reducing harmful emissions from Ireland's beef and diary industries.

In addition the GRAZE project will fund the development of two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, part of a network of 70 similar facilities planned for around the country that will facilitate HGV and bus operators from using diesel to renewable gas in their vehicles.

This will help to substantially reduce transport emissions, with gas generating a 99% reduction in particulate matter when compared to diesel.

It is estimated that at maximum capacity the Mitchelstown operation alone will reduce Ireland's annual harmful CO2 emissions by up to 170,000 tonnes per annum, 27,000 tonnes of which will be made up from agricultural emissions.