Appeals board upholds council decision to green light north Cork bio-gas plant

The Mitchelstown plant will convert slurry and other waste into natural gas to be fed back into the national network Expand

Bill Browne

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Cork County Council to grant permission for a facility near Mitchelstown that will convert slurry and household waste into natural gas to be fed back into the national network.

In June of last year planners gave the green light to the facility on a site at Corracunna/Garryleagh near Mitchelstown which had been chosen as one of the proving grounds for Gas Network Ireland's innovative GRAZE (Green Renewable Agricultural & Zero Emissions) project, which the company had previously said would be the first step to "de-carbonising Ireland's gas network."

Mitchelstown has been selected as the location for the this phase of the overall project due to the large number of cattle in the surrounding area and its close proximity to Ireland's biggest gas pipeline.

