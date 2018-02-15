'Animals are losing weight': The fodder crisis is now turning into an animal welfare crisis says Sligo Cllr
The fodder crisis is now turning into an animal welfare crisis. That's according to Silgo Councillor Jerry Lundy who said farmers were telling him their animals were losing weight.
He told the Silgo Champion that less than half the farmers have the fodder they need.
"This is not sustainable," he said, asking the Council to urge the Minister for Agriculture to provide financial supports to help farmers buy feed for livestock.
"The Government is turning its back on the rural areas. It's time for a Minister for Agriculture from the West," he told members.
Prices for fodder have also surged in some cases as farmers in the north-west reported being charged up to €50 or double the usual price for a round bale of silage.
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under water, Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke said rainfall in recent weeks hit three times the normal level in the worst impacted areas.
Hardest hit were north Munster, parts of the midlands and east Connacht suffered the worst.
Rainfall levels recorded at Gurteen were 316pc ahead of the normal readings for the time of year, with 68mm over the past week.