Animal rights group uses pretend journalists in 'undercover research' on Irish beef farms

Irish beef is in the headlines in the Netherlands for all the wrong reasons after animal rights activists alleged welfare abuses on farms here.

Irish beef is in the headlines in the Netherlands for all the wrong reasons after animal rights activists alleged welfare abuses on farms here.

Claims of welfare abuses on Irish beef farms was reported by a host of Dutch news outlets after an influential animal rights group in the country Wakker Dier made claims of poor animal welfare standards following what it described as ‘undercover research’.

The Group which has almost three million members said that in the winter of 2017 and 2018, an undercover research team visited thirteen Irish farms. On its website it claimed that all thirteen farmers who it says were part of Bord Bia's Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) gave permission to enter the farms and take pictures. However, in its report the group also states that the researchers were given access to the farms with a cover story.

They pretended to be journalists from a Polish newspaper who were investigating the influence of the Brexit in the Irish beef sector. Among the main criticisms that the group has made is that animals are kept indoors during the winter, usually they say on ‘hard concrete grids’.