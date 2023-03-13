Farming

'Anecdotal evidence’ of farmers transferring land earlier than anticipated over fears tax relief changes

Ciaran Moran

Farmers in Ireland are reportedly transferring their farms earlier than anticipated out of fear that proposed changes to Agricultural Relief and Capital Acquisition Tax thresholds will leave their children with a significant tax bill.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the drip-feeding of recent proposals from the Commission on Future taxation and welfare through 'media leaks' and the report itself, has created a cloud of uncertainty for farm families.

