'Anecdotal evidence’ of farmers transferring land earlier than anticipated over fears about tax relief changes

Farmers in Ireland are reportedly transferring their farms earlier than anticipated out of fear that proposed changes to Agricultural Relief and Capital Acquisition Tax thresholds will leave their children with a significant tax bill.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the drip-feeding of recent proposals from the Commission on Future taxation and welfare through 'media leaks' and the report itself, has created a cloud of uncertainty for farm families.

The IFA, he said, has 'anecdotal evidence’ of farmers transferring farms earlier than anticipated purely 'out of fear' that Agricultural Relief and existing Capital Acquisition Tax thresholds will be significantly eroded and their children left with a considerable tax bill.

"Thankfully, numerous senior Government officials have eased concerns somewhat more recently, rejecting the Commission proposals and confirming these key supports will very much be protected going forward," he told the Oireachtas Budget Oversight Committee last week.

In September, the Government-appointed Commission on Future Taxation is set to recommend that the level of agriculture and business relief from CAT should be changed.

Under this relief, the market value of a qualifying property or farm is reduced by 90pc when calculating the tax on a gift or inheritance.

The Commission wants this reduced to 80pc, arguing that such a change would still exclude the majority of farms from the tax.

Reducing agricultural relief from 90pc to 80pc would result in an estimated additional tax yield of €9m for the full year. The estimated impact of reducing business relief from 90pc to 80pc is an additional yield of €11m for the full year.

A 2014 Agri-Taxation Review by the Department of Finance found that retaining this relief is a vital measure to ensure the ongoing viability of farming businesses that pass from one generation to another.

However, another perspective provided by the ESRI suggests the primary beneficiaries, with Business Relief in particular, are not those inheriting or being gifted small family farms or businesses, but far more substantial ones.

It comes after former attorney general and Tánaiste Michael McDowell said recently that the “super-wealthy” were building portfolios of tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land “simply as long-term stores of value”.

Prior to last years budget, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he would push for the retention of farm tax breaks, relating to carbon tax and inheritance tax. “That’s my objective — to retain all,” he said.