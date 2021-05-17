Anatomy of a fraud: ‘How I stole €1.1 million from charity Bóthar’

Disgraced former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has revealed the elaborate scheme he claims he and the international aid charity’s co-founder Peter Ireton used to steal €1.1m.

For 20 years the two men concocted fake projects in Africa and Eastern Europe near the beginning or end of the charity’s financial year, allowing them to avoid scrutiny and pocket the proceeds, according to Mr Moloney (56).

Illegitimate payments were sometimes mixed up with legitimate ones so they would not be noticed and fake projects were never recorded in the charity’s annual report.

Between them, the two men shared around €505,000 in cash which was purported to have been given to projects run by nuns in Tanzania and Zambia, Mr Moloney claims.

He alleged Mr Ireton (68), who died last month, originally received the majority of the proceeds, but they later split the cash evenly.

Mr Moloney said he would put Mr Ireton’s “share” of the cash in a safe at the co-founder’s house, while he would bring his own cut home.

He admitted preparing false documentation, which Mr Ireton would “proof read”, to make the projects appear legitimate. The money for the fake projects would then be withdrawn from Bóthar’s bank accounts using cheques made out to cash.

Mr Moloney detailed how more than €240,000 was taken from donations to the Limerick-headquartered charity and given to staff as Christmas bonuses over a 20-year period. The money was accounted for by associating it with fake projects in Kosovo and Albania.

Staff believed the bonuses were legitimate and auditors were fobbed off when they asked questions.

Mr Moloney admitted that when he was about to be suspended last November amid mounting investigations, he shredded “a considerable amount” of documents and deleted emails.

“I did so with the express desire to seek to cover my unlawful behaviour,” he said.

He resigned in February and initially denied wrongdoing.

The extraordinary account of the fraud and attempted cover-up was outlined in an affidavit filed by Mr Moloney in the High Court.

The former chief executive, of Newport, Co Tipperary, had his assets frozen last month following an application from the charity, which is seeking to recoup the stolen funds. A garda investigation is ongoing.

“I am embarrassed, saddened and appalled by my own behaviour,” he said.

In the affidavit, Mr Moloney insisted he had begun disclosing Mr Ireton’s alleged involvement in fraud to Bóthar’s lawyers before the co-founder’s body was found at his Limerick home on April 19.

Gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy.

The week before he died, Mr Ireton told the Irish Independent he denied any impropriety.

In the affidavit, which was opened in the High Court last Friday, Mr Moloney also implicated another Bóthar co-founder, former journalist Billy Kelly, and English businessman Jim Farrand in fraud.

Bóthar was founded in 1991 following what was initially intended to be a once-off airlift of dairy heifers to a struggling community in Uganda to mark Limerick Treaty 300 celebrations. The concept captured the public imagination and the charity became a household name, attracting millions of euro in donations annually.

Mr Ireton was its first chief executive and he recruited Mr Moloney in 1995. Mr Moloney had previously milked cows at a farm Mr Ireton managed.

Mr Moloney succeeded him as chief executive in 2011, although it is clear Mr Ireton remained active in the charity for many years afterwards.

According to Mr Moloney, Mr Ireton gave him a Irl£500 Christmas bonus in 1995. He had not asked for the money, but accepted it. More bonuses were paid in following years.

At some point between 1995 and 1998 Bóthar’s auditors Grant Thornton queried the withdrawals used to pay the bonuses.

The questions were dealt with by an accountant for the charity, Mr Moloney said.

In 1999 the account from which bonus money was taken was changed “to assist with hiding the transactions”.

In October that year, Mr Moloney said he also started creating “fraudulent documents” with Mr Ireton to mask the nature of the payments as they were becoming substantial and for all full-time staff.

This involved creating fake invoices requesting funds for fictitious projects from fictitious organisations to quarantine livestock, train families or build units for animals.

“These projects were commonly from eastern European countries. It was Mr Ireton who would suggest the amount for the Christmas bonus each year and I would create a fraudulent project and documentation around the figure,” he said.

Mr Moloney said Irl£12,000 (€15,236) and €225,580 was paid out in bonuses to staff between 1999 and 2019. He said apart from himself, Mr Ireton, and from 2011, a company accountant, staff understood the payments to be legitimate. This accountant “was not aware of the other fraudulent projects/payments apart from the Christmas bonus scheme”, he said.

According to Mr Moloney, he and Mr Ireton began lining their pockets to a much larger extent in 1999 by manufacturing fraudulent charitable projects, mainly in Africa.

“From 1999, a number of fraudulent projects, or false items on invoices, were created to create deflection for the cash withdrawals from [Bóthar’s] bank accounts, which we took for our own benefit,” he said.

Most of these frauds related to purported donations and funding for projects run by the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI) and the Daughters of Mercy in Tanzania and the Rosary Sisters in Zambia.

Mr Moloney claims that between 1999 and 2019, he and Mr Ireton shared sums totalling Irl£24,800 (€31,489) and €474,053 in connection with these sham projects.

Cash would be withdrawn from the charity’s bank accounts to make the purported charitable payments close to the end of the financial year or beginning of the financial year. This was done so withdrawals would appear in financial statements “with a year gap between to avoid any trend being apparent”.

The identity of the organisation purportedly receiving the cash was usually changed after a year or two. This was done in “an attempt to disguise the wrongdoing and hide a trend of a beneficiary benefiting frequently”, Mr Moloney said.

“The documents would have been created by me, proof read by Mr Ireton, and submitted to the internal accountant to raise a cheque for cash. Mr Ireton and I would take these monies,” he said.

Staff would accompany him to withdraw the money from the bank but had no knowledge it was part of a fraud. Mr Moloney said they believed he would be providing the funds in person to representatives of the religious orders.

“Indeed, it was known within the office that the withdrawal was ‘for the nuns’,” he said.

Mr Moloney said the charity’s board was kept in the dark about the fictitious projects.

“I would put the share of the cash misappropriated due to Mr Ireton into his safe at his home, or at a safe in Bóthar’s offices. I would take my share and retain it, in cash, at my home,” he said.

Between 1999 to 2009, Mr Ireton generally took a larger sum, he claimed.

“Some of the cash payments in respect of fraudulently created projects, such as the DMI Tanzania project, were shared on a one-third in favour of [me] and two-thirds in favour of Mr Ireton basis,” he said.

“From 2010 onwards, there was always a 50:50 split of cash payments, of any sort, between [me] and Mr Ireton.”

The only exception to this sharing arrangement was in respect of a fictitious customs charge of €37,200 for the Rwanda Ark project, an airlifting of livestock to the east African country in 2016.

This fraud involved Mr Moloney doctoring an email from a Rwandan official to include the fake customs charge.

“We discussed fraudulently creating an invoice for Rwandan customs, in order to fraudulently obtain further cash funds for our benefit. We jointly came up with the figure of €37,200, being 10pc of the value of the costs of the livestock and medication provided,” he said.

The fake customs demand was mixed in with entirely legitimate costs in an invoice and Mr Moloney created a Rwandan customs stamp and other false documentation before personally withdrawing the money from the bank.

“These funds were provided by me, as a cash payment, to Mr Ireton on his return from holidays in Spain in autumn 2016 as a gift for his founding of the organisation and all the work he had done,” he said.

According to Mr Moloney, another fraud by him and Mr Ireton involved a purported payment of €34,200 to Kenya-based Spiritan priest Father David Conway in 2015.

Again, he said he created fraudulent documents to legitimise the withdrawal of the cash. The money was shared by him and Mr Ireton on a 50:50 basis, he claimed.

Legitimate donations had been made to Fr Conway in 2014 and 2016.

Mr Moloney said that apart from himself, Mr Ireton and Mr Kelly, no other employee, board member or founder member of the charity participated in fraud.

While there was a grant approval committee system in place to scrutinise proposed payments, Mr Moloney said “there was not much oversight” as he was on the committee and would make presentations in favour of the payments being made.

This included an alleged fraud involving an English company called Agriculture Innovation Consultants Limited (AICL), which received Stg£110,000 from Bóthar in 2018 and 2019.

Mr Moloney said he, Mr Kelly and Mr Farrand “concocted” the company, which never traded, to facilitate payments for their benefit.

Mr Kelly relocated from Limerick to Dorset some years ago and founded Msaada, a UK charity which did similar work to Bóthar. Mr Farrand was a trustee of Msaada.

Mr Moloney said AICL was “classified as providing consultancy services” to Bóthar, but no such services were provided. He claimed he got Stg£36,000 from the fraud, Mr Kelly Stg£40,000 and Mr Farrand Stg£20,000.

In the affidavit, he alleged Mr Kelly created “fraudulent documentation for AICL” in 2018 and payments were made to it by Bóthar via electronic transfer.

Mr Moloney said he received Stg£18,000 “to facilitate the fraudulent payment fees” in a hotel in London prior to a Msaada fundraiser at Lord’s Cricket Club in 2018.

He said he later received a further Stg£18,000 from Mr Kelly in two partial payments, one of which was made at a hotel close to Paddington Station in London.

The small amount of the funds not taken by the three men was used to assist a small project in Kigali, Kenya, which Msaada supported, he said.

Mr Moloney said Mr Kelly informed him in mid-April he had given the Stg£40,000 back to Bóthar by way of restitution.

Under pressure to provide answers to investigators appointed by the charity last year, Mr Moloney said he turned to Mr Kelly for help to cover up another fraudulent payment he had taken.

He said he asked Mr Kelly to provide a false invoice for €4,400 from Msaada to corroborate the payment. The false invoice provided related to flights and accommodation for a visit to Rwanda, he said.

Mr Moloney went on to make a range of other admissions and allegations in his affidavit.

These included a claim that Mr Ireton awarded him a thirteenth month salary payment to increase his income.

As a result he received additional income of €44,084.

Mr Moloney admitted manipulating credit card expenses to include personal spending. He disputed the amount involved was €26,034, as alleged by Bóthar, but admitted to €12,258 of this. He also accepted he should not have claimed €3,916 for family holiday flights in 2018 and 2019.

In the affidavit, he outlined that the overall value of three pensions he has from Bóthar was €724,000, but he accepted that one of the pensions, which he claimed Mr Ireton helped him set up, was fraudulent.

He also referred to 33 valuable gold coins which were bequeathed to Bóthar by a donor. These had been kept in a safe at the charity’s office.

According to Mr Moloney, Mr Ireton took the coins from the safe in 2016 and suggested they could be sold to pay for stamps for letters to contact donors if the charity ever found itself “on its last legs”.

He said he last saw the coins on Mr Ireton’s kitchen counter in 2016 and that it was possible they were kept by him.

Just what Mr Moloney did with all the money he stole was not well explained.

“I used the misappropriated funds to fund my lifestyle, a lifestyle I could not otherwise afford, especially at Christmas. I was generous with cash on family birthdays and also for friends,” he said.

But he provided little further detail, beyond the fact he never put any of the money in the bank. He said he was “deeply sorry” for the damage he had caused to Bóthar and the charities sector.

“I wish to take every step possible to rectify the position [Bóthar] now finds itself in, including making restitution, insofar as I can do so, having regard to my assets and the wrongdoing I have committed,” he said.

His assets include a family home, an investment property and his pensions. But they could soon also include a parcel of land in Uganda.

Mr Moloney said Mr Ireton had included him in his will, leaving him a share in two plots of land in Kampala.