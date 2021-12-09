Farming

Farming

ANALYSIS-Global farmers facing fertiliser sticker shock may cut use, raising food security risks

* Fertiliser prices hit highs this year on tight supplies and soaring energy costs

* Expensive fertiliser will add on to global food inflation and cost pressures

* Farmers worldwide from Brazil to India feel the supply pinch

* Reduction in fertiliser application could impact crop output and growth

Fertiliser prices are at all time highs. Expand
Fertiliser prices since 2002 Expand

Fertiliser prices are at all time highs.

Fertiliser prices since 2002

Emily Chow, Roberto Samora and Bernadette Christina Munthe

Key crops, from Brazilian corn to Malaysian durians, are at risk after tight supplies and blistering prices of fertiliser have caused farmers to scrimp on vital crop nutrients, adding to global food security and inflation fears.

Fertiliser costs soared this year amid rising demand and lower supply as record natural gas and coal prices triggered output cuts in the energy-intensive fertiliser sector. Urea surged more than 200pc this year while diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices have nearly doubled.

