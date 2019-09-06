'An increased number of plants are being blockaded' - MII

Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren
Ciaran Moran

Doubt has been cast on Monday's talks to end a long-running beef dispute as Meat Industry Ireland (MII) claimed this evening (Friday) that an increased number of meat plants are being blockaded. 

With talks expected to take place on Monday, the meat factories have said they have deferred legal proceedings to allow meaningful talks take place, but said it expected protesters would also "respect" the Minister's request for protests to be suspended.

Yesterday, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed called on both sides, processors and protestors(to)step back from Court proceedings and blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed.

MII said that it has confirmed to the Minister that processors have respected his wishes and, with immediate effect, have deferred legal proceedings to allow for meaningful talks.

"To that end, the industry would expect that protestors would also respect the Minister’s call and suspend plant blockades immediately to allow the talks process to proceed as planned by the Minister," it said in a statement.

The beef protests enter their sixth week the farmer representation has become increasingly fractious, with Monday’s negotiations expected to comprise one representative body for the meat factories facing at least six bodies representing farmers.

Farmers first started to protest on July 28 amid calls for them to receive a "fairer" return from the retail price of beef. While the Beef Plan Movement was behind the first wave of protests, it has since distanced itself from the protests.


