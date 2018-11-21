Record numbers of Irish vets are considering selling their practice according to new research conducted by independent accounting firm HLB Sheehan Quinn.

Almost half of vets would consider selling their practice - survey

The 2018 Veterinary Practice Survey Report shows that almost half of survey respondents would consider selling their practice to an international corporate but very few have started planning for it.

Only 12pc have had their practice valued in the last two years and so do not have an up to date valuation of their practice. The reasons for wanting to sell include exhaustion with many vets working in excess of 60 hours a week.

Better work/life balance is the top aspiration for 68pc of respondents as they struggle to attract and retain skilled staff in an increasingly competitive market. HLB Managing Partner Mark Butler said that people who work in veterinary practice are typically passionate about what they do and love their jobs but long hours and problems attracting and retaining staff make it a particularly challenging sector for practice owners.