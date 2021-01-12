Almost 70pc of suckler farmers to extend BDGP contract for 2021

Almost 70pc of suckler farmers that are eligible to extend their Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) contracts for 2021 intend to do so, it has emerged.

Based on the number of extension applications submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine so far – 20,715 – it is understood that a total of 14,444 farmers have indicated that they wish to continue in the programme for another year.

Just 456 farmers have indicated their intention not to remain in the programme.

As the deadline for BDGP extension applications fast approaches – Friday, January 15 – the Department has sent out reminder text messages to farmers who have not yet responded.

The texts (issued yesterday) ask those who have not responded if they wish to extend their BDGP participation by one year, with the option to reply ‘DAFM Y’ (for yes) or ‘DAFM N’ (for no).

Farmers will have three days from receipt of the text message to reply. A text message can only issue where the Department has a valid mobile phone number on record for that farmer.

Payments

On the matter Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “I am very aware of the importance of this scheme for the farming community.

“It not only provides a significant financial boost for both individual farmers and the wider rural economy with over €254 million paid out since it started 2015, but the scheme also helps reduce Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, while at the same time introducing genetic technology into the national herd thereby improving farm profitability.

“Payments worth more than €37.8 million have already issued in respect of BDGP for 2020 with an average payment per participant of some €1,800.

“For those who are eligible to apply for the extended participation, there is very little extra effort needed in meeting the requirements for 2021,” the minister concluded.

