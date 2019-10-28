Almost 1000 TB reactors in Monaghan this year

A major TB outbreak continues to cause concern in Monaghan with a herd incidence of 6.12% and 991 reactors to date in 2019.

Reactor numbers are down marginally on last year as the Department of Agriculture continues to implement an intensive management plan to control the outbreak in the area.

Areas in Co. Clare are also now also participating in a High Impact TB (HIT) Management Plan due to an increase in herd incidence.

Nationally as of 29 September 2019, herd incidence for bovine TB (bTB) stood at 3.46pc, marginally higher on the same period last year (3.29pc). This means that of all herds tested for bTB so far in 2019, 3.46pc had at least 1 animal that tested positive for bTB.

While herd incidence remains at historically low levels, current trends suggest herd incidence for 2019 will increase for the third consecutive year highlighting the importance of renewed efforts to eradicate bTB.

The number of herds restricted at the end of Q3 2019 was 2,329. This is 7pc higher when compared with 2,174 herds restricted at the end of Q3 2018.

The number of reactors has reduced by 897 (7pc) from 13,172 Q3 2018 to 12,275 at Q3 2019. While this is to be welcomed, it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions on this reduction at this stage.

