All in a day's work: Postman delivers on the double
Postman Séamus Spencer delivered more than just the letters yesterday after he was called on to help with the birth of two lambs.
Based in Castletownbere, Co Cork, he didn't hesitate when he got the call to come to the aid of a farmer.
The 47-year-old is a sheep farmer himself, as well as a postman, so he certainly knows about every type of delivery. He explained: "A neighbour rang looking for a small bit of assistance, so I told him that I was working. I said, 'Look, if you can come to meet me, I will see what I can do for you'."
"He came to meet me, and we had a look at the problem."
He explained that the ewe wasn't presenting properly. However, with a bit of gentle help, the first lamb popped out, and then it was no bother. "The second one was simple," he added.
After the dramatic delivery, it was back to the day job.
"I had just about finished sorting, and I was able to walk up to the appointed location and come back and resume duties. It only took about 15 minutes maximum," he said.
And it wasn't even the first time Séamus has assisted with a delivery. "This is the second occasion this year," he revealed. "The first one was a different neighbour.