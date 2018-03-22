Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

All in a day's work: Postman delivers on the double

Postman Séamus Spencer with the two lambs he helped deliver in Castletownbere, Co Cork, yesterday
Postman Séamus Spencer with the two lambs he helped deliver in Castletownbere, Co Cork, yesterday
Fiona Dillon

Fiona Dillon

Postman Séamus Spencer delivered more than just the letters yesterday after he was called on to help with the birth of two lambs.

Based in Castletownbere, Co Cork, he didn't hesitate when he got the call to come to the aid of a farmer.

The 47-year-old is a sheep farmer himself, as well as a postman, so he certainly knows about every type of delivery. He explained: "A neighbour rang looking for a small bit of assistance, so I told him that I was working. I said, 'Look, if you can come to meet me, I will see what I can do for you'."

"He came to meet me, and we had a look at the problem."

He explained that the ewe wasn't presenting properly. However, with a bit of gentle help, the first lamb popped out, and then it was no bother. "The second one was simple," he added.

After the dramatic delivery, it was back to the day job.

"I had just about finished sorting, and I was able to walk up to the appointed location and come back and resume duties. It only took about 15 minutes maximum," he said.

And it wasn't even the first time Séamus has assisted with a delivery. "This is the second occasion this year," he revealed. "The first one was a different neighbour.

"We are in a fairly rural area and because of that you have to look after your neighbours."

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Beef trade finely balanced as processors chase supply
MIGHTY MACHINE: The FAEM TM225 is a force to be reckoned with, weighing in at 6,430kg and priced at €85,000 plus VAT. It creates a 10cm layer of crushed material ready to be graded and compacted in a single pass

Watch: Italian crusher is perfect for reinstating laneways
Got milk: Lois Caffrey tries unhomogenised milk at Airfield Farm in Dundrum, Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Loathe plastic? Milk deliveries and glass bottles are back!
The European Commission in Brussels

Big divisions opening on the future of CAP
A sign reading

Europeans say significant obstacles remain to Mercosur trade deal

It's lift-off on sheep prices: New season lamb quotes top €7.20/kg
Stock image. GettyImages

Meat processors need 2,000 extra workers