All in a day's work: Postman delivers on the double

Based in Castletownbere, Co Cork, he didn't hesitate when he got the call to come to the aid of a farmer.

The 47-year-old is a sheep farmer himself, as well as a postman, so he certainly knows about every type of delivery. He explained: "A neighbour rang looking for a small bit of assistance, so I told him that I was working. I said, 'Look, if you can come to meet me, I will see what I can do for you'."

"He came to meet me, and we had a look at the problem."