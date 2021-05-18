Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Aldi warns of ‘deficiencies’ in Beef Taskforce study

Aldi has raised concerns over the Beef Taskforce report. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Aldi has raised concerns over the Beef Taskforce report. Photo: Frank McGrath

Aldi has raised concerns over the Beef Taskforce report. Photo: Frank McGrath

Aldi has raised concerns over the Beef Taskforce report. Photo: Frank McGrath

Declan O'Brien

Aldi has expressed serious concern that the Grant Thornton report commissioned by the Beef Taskforce will fail in its objective to identify the value of Irish beef to the end consumer.

Such an outcome will render the Taskforce a failure, the retailer warned.

Most Watched

Privacy