Aldi warns of ‘deficiencies’ in Beef Taskforce study

Aldi has expressed serious concern that the Grant Thornton report commissioned by the Beef Taskforce will fail in its objective to identify the value of Irish beef to the end consumer.

Such an outcome will render the Taskforce a failure, the retailer warned.

In a letter to the chairman for the Beef Taskforce, Michael Dowling, Aldi claimed that draft copy of the Grant Thornton report is in circulation among certain stakeholders.

“It remains our understanding that the [Grant Thornton] report has serious deficiencies and will fail in its objective to identify the value of Irish beef to the end consumer. We believe this is due to the non-engagement by other stakeholders, including retailers, with the Grant Thornton process,” Aldi stated.

“We wish to reiterate that Aldi has been fully committed to the Beef Taskforce process and happy to work with all stakeholders. This included full co-operation with Grant Thornton and sharing of 100pc of the information, including commercials, that was requested of us,” the letter added.

“This was an unprecedented move by our business, but was reflective of the seriousness with which we view the issue for the sector and our trust in the confidentiality and professionalism of the process.”

However, Aldi warned that the failure of some retailers to engage with Grant Thornton “will have a detrimental impact on the quality of the report” and also damage “the work of the Taskforce”.

“If the report does not reach the conclusions that were expected of it, it will be considered a failure, and the work and investment of all who actively participated in the process will have been wasted. This will be a significant disappointment,” Aldi contended.

Aldi called on Mr Dowling to publicly state which retailers engaged fully with Grant Thornton and which did not. The letter also asked what measures were taken to secure the participation of retailers. “To ensure transparency, this information should be made available as a matter of urgency,” said Aldi.

“Aldi continues to support the objectives of the Beef Taskforce and the wider work of Government including the development of the Food Ombudsman which should give greater transparency and certainty for all involved in food production. However, these efforts need to be informed by your experience to date,” the retailer maintained.