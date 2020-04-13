Agriculture students paying over the odds in bid to avoid being stranded in New Zealand

A number of agricultural science students are hoping to get home from New Zealand over the coming days - paying twice the normal price - as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to restrict travel, leaving thousands of Irish stranded across the globe.

The students have been in New Zealand on work experience since early January and were originally scheduled to return in May.

Paddy Hennessy from Paulstown in Kilkenny and Darragh Hynes from Craughwell in Galway are working on a 1,100-cow dairy farm, managed by Cork man Roger O'Donnell, on South Island.

Having missed out on places on a flight to Ireland chartered on April 12, they now are look set to return on April 20, although their places on the flight are far from certain.

"The Irish embassy organised 50 places on a flight home on April 12 but it booked up really fast and we couldn't get on it," said Paddy.

"Eventually I got in touch with the Irish embassy to get a flight home on April 20, which will cost around €1,800. That is double the normal price and I don't know if that will go ahead or not yet.

"The embassy encouraged Irish people to contact them so they could try to get as many back as possible."

It wasn't until mid-March before the pair became aware of the full extent of the coronavirus problem.

"Before we went to Queenstown for St Patrick's Day there was only two cases of the virus in New Zealand. But when we got back we found out there were eight confirmed cases in Queenstown. So we had to do two weeks in isolation when we got back," said Darragh.

"Teagasc were very good and kept in contact with us. They said we could come home early but it was our choice - if we could get an accommodating farmer we could stay."

Darragh is uncertain if he will travel home now.

However, Oisin Hickey from Offaly says he'll be leaving New Zealand today. He initially paid €3,600 for his flights and placement.

He's now paying a further €1,600 to get home this week. He too travelled to Queenstown for St Patrick's Day and spent two weeks in isolation afterwards.

"That brought things into perspective. I was in contact with my parents and friends at home and thought 'this is bad' and decided I should try get home," he said.

"The farmer I'm working for has been very helpful."

Indo Farming