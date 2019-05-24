Agriculture students have to resit exam as test paper 'compromised'

Ian Begley

Final-year agriculture students in Dundalk Institute of Technology have been told they must all resit an exam because a test paper had been "compromised".

The college has now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the isolated incident, affecting about 20 pupils.

It is understood that a number of those taking the exam on farm management had gained access to the questions beforehand.

In a statement, the Head of the School of Health and Science, Dr Edel Healy said the retest will take place today or at a later date.

"On May 20, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) became aware that an examination paper sat by final-year students on one programme on May 14 was compromised.

"As a result of this isolated incident, a decision was made by the School of Health & Science at DkIT to request that all students in the class must resit the examination on Friday May 24 or at a later date to be decided in August.

"After careful consideration, this approach was deemed to be the most appropriate and fair course of action for our students, in line with DkIT's Assessments and Standards Policy.

"All students affected by this situation have now been contacted and reassured that any repeat exams if required after the August sitting will be scheduled prior to the completion of the Autumn Exam Board process.

"This will ensure that all successful students may be conferred in November as planned," she said.

Ms Healy added that the college recognises that this situation has caused additional stress and inconvenience to its students.

"All affected students have also been informed that they may contact their Head of Department or Head of School, should they have any further questions or concerns."

Irish Independent





