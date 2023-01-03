‘Agriculture only gets covered when there’s a crisis’ – new research shows

Mainstream media appears to be more interested in reporting on agricultural news in Ireland when there’s a crisis, ongoing research at UCD indicates.

Taking the Irish beef sector crisis of 2018-19 as an initial media case study for analysis, a study conducted at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science found leading national newspapers were significantly slower than farming newspapers to report on the 14-month-long event.

The paper by PhD researcher and journalist Claire Mc Cormack analysed 294 articles published ‘before’, ‘during’, and ‘after’ large-scale protests erupted outside the country’s meat processing plants led by new grassroots farmer entity Beef Plan Movement (BPM).

It found key differences in how both media types covered the story.

The two farming newspapers under examination published 97pc of the articles printed on BPM before the factory protests; while just one of five national newspapers under analysis referenced BPM in an article before the full-scale blockades erupted.

However, this article wasn’t published until May 9, 2019, six months after BPM had formed and amassed a claimed membership of up to 20,000 farmers.

The research, published in the Journal of Applied Communications, found that 82pc of all national newspaper coverage of BPM occurred during the factory protests as the situation escalated on the ground. Coverage reduced substantially after the protests ended.

These findings, the author concluded, raise “a legitimate argument” that national newspapers “may be out of touch” with issues affecting Irish farmers despite the importance of the agricultural sector to the economy

She said the study raised questions over a potential lack of journalistic resources dedicated to the agricultural brief in modern mainstream newsrooms.

The findings, the author stated, also correspond with international research which shows that mainstream media coverage of agriculture tends to focus on crisis stories that receive a high level of attention for a short period of time.

The study recommends that managing editors of mainstream newspapers consider appointing dedicated agricultural correspondents to increase coverage of agricultural news and ensure consistent reporting in the field; or consider providing access to agricultural journalism education and/or training opportunities for general-interest news reporters.