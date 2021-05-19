Agriculture Minister says 'challenging year' for west Wicklow with Bovine TB herd incidence rate 15pc above national average

The incidence rate of Bovine TB in west Wicklow stands at over 15 per cent, more than twice the national average according to data from the Department of Agriculture.

The Department's figures state that the herd incidence rate in west Wicklow is 15.79 per cent, while the national average is 4.26 per cent as of May 2.

Herds in County Wicklow make up less than 2 percent of the national herd.

The herd incidence rate for west Wicklow was released by the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in response to a parliamentary question from Cork Deputy Sean Sherlock.

The Agriculture Minister said 'it has been a challenging year in terms of TB in Wicklow West'.

He confirmed that where an increased number of herds are identified as being infected, additional testing follows. The Department of Agriculture also revealed it has put in place a badger removal programme in the area 'as it does in other relevant areas where an epidemiological link has been established between badgers and serious cattle TB breakdowns'.

A newsletter was also issued to farmers in west Wicklow earlier this year to outline steps farmers can take to reduce the risk of Bovine TB.

The Minister added, 'within each county, the TB programme focuses on wildlife, how disease is distributed in the area, contiguous programmes, gamma interferon testing, cleansing and disinfection, testing compliance and frequency, and isolation of reactors. Each TB outbreak is investigated by a Veterinary Inspector (VI) to identify the source of infection. In the case of every outbreak involving two or more standard reactors, there is a VI visit to advise the herd owner on how to eliminate infection and necessary measures to assist in reducing the risk of recurrence. This occurs in all relevant cases in Wicklow.'

Nationally, around 2,813 herds are currently restricted according to Department of Agriculture statistics. Although TB infection rates have decreased in general in recent decades, TB herd incidence and reactor numbers have been rising since 2016 with the pace of deterioration accelerating over the last 12 months.

