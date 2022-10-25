Farming

Farming

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says EU sanctions do not apply to Russian fertiliser as shipment due to arrive in Ireland

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said EU sanctions against Russia do not apply to fertiliser as a shipment is due to arrive in Ireland in the coming days.

He said he would be “happy” to meet with officials from the Ukrainian Embassy to discuss the shipment.

