Emerging findings from a new research report on inequality in Ireland shows that the agricultural sector is the most unequal sector in Ireland when it comes to the distribution of income.

Agriculture is the most unequal sector in the Irish economy - report

It is also more unequal compared to peer small, open European economies and the UK.

The report, called The State We Are In: Inequality in Ireland Today, is produced by TASC, the Think Tank for Action on Social Change. It is first time that a research think tank in Ireland has looked comprehensively at inequalities between different economic sectors. The report will be launched in full in February, as part of a broader look at inequality generally across Ireland and Europe.

Agriculture in Ireland is the most unequal sector in the economy when working time is controlled for – that is, when seasonal and part-time work are taken out of the equation. The research also suggests that the unequal distribution of agricultural income may be due to the sector having many unskilled workers employed by farm owners, along with the fact that very profitable large farms co-exist with less profitable small farms.