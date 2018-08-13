Agricultural extravaganza as 60,000 enjoy Tullamore Show

A soft start to the day didn't deter the 60,000 visitors who flocked to the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly.

The 250-acre Butterfield Estate showground was filled with the sound of music, children, chat and some 2,000 animals. Ireland's largest one-day agricultural show offered an opportunity for presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy to gauge the mood as he eyes the highest office in the land.

"Have we had a president who wears wellingtons, with a farming background? I don't think so," he said. "I have this fear that because our country is administered from Dublin, that rural Ireland is not a theme park for Dubliners to visit.

Aoife and Saoirse Whelahan, from Portarlington, Co Laois. Photo: Patrick Browne