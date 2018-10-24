Agricultural contractor killed following a shooting overnight at a farmhouse is named locally

THE man killed in a shooting incident at a farmhouse in Cork overnight has been named locally as Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor.

It is understood that Mr Coakley, who gardai say was 58, had travelled the four kilometres from the town of Macroom, where he lived with his mother, to a farmhouse in the townland of Raleigh North at some point on Tuesday night.

At around 11.30pm on Tuesday a shotgun was discharged at the farmhouse, and Mr Coakley was hit. Mr Coakley survived long enough to raise the alarm by ringing a friend, and explaining to him what had happened.

The friend went immediately to the scene and discovered Mr Coakley. The emergency services were contacted but the victim of the shooting died at the scene. Gardai cordoned off the farmhouse and the surrounding approach points.