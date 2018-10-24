Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Agricultural contractor killed following a shooting overnight at a farmhouse is named locally

Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor, who died after a shooting at a farm near Macroom. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor, who died after a shooting at a farm near Macroom. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Scene of the fatal shooting of a 58 year old male in Raleigh ,Macroom Co Cork. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Scene of the fatal shooting of a 58 year old male in Raleigh ,Macroom Co Cork. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Conor Feehan

Conor Feehan

THE man killed in a shooting incident at a farmhouse in Cork overnight has been named locally as Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor.

It is understood that Mr Coakley, who gardai say was 58, had travelled the four kilometres from the town of Macroom, where he lived with his mother, to a farmhouse in the townland of Raleigh North at some point on Tuesday night.

At around 11.30pm on Tuesday a shotgun was discharged at the farmhouse, and Mr Coakley was hit.

Mr Coakley survived long enough to raise the alarm by ringing a friend, and explaining to him what had happened.

The friend went immediately to the scene and discovered Mr Coakley. The emergency services were contacted but the victim of the shooting died at the scene.

Gardai cordoned off the farmhouse and the surrounding approach points.

This morning a local man in his 60s was arrested, while Mr Coakley’s body remained at the scene and Gardai awaited the arrival of the Pathologist and members of the garda technical bureau who were due to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

The arrested man was being questioned at Bandon Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information or who were in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight last night, October 23rd, 2018 to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line in 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station," a garda spokesman said.

A local person who knew Mr Coakley well described him as a hard worker.

“He didn’t drink or smoke, he lived to work, and we can't believe what has happened,” they said.

Mr Coakley is believed to have been separated from his wife and was the father of a grown up child.

It is understood Gardai are investigating if a local dispute may have led to the shooting, with unconfirmed reports that his work as a farm labourer may have been a contributing factor in the dispute.

Mr Coakley lived with his mother on Castle Street in the historic town of Mallow.

His family are well known in the town as they run a small taxi business.

"At approximately 11:40pm Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at Raleigh North near Macroom," a garda spokesman said.

"A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The body of the man remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station."

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers draw down over €20m from Glanbia credit scheme

Farmers remove blockade of motorway construction site...

'If you don't have paddocks how can you control the grass?'
Bord na Móna has been transitioning away from peat towards more environmentally friendly forms of energy

Employment blow for midlands as Bord na Móna announce 430 job losses
Hot, dry summer weather raised fears about shrunken yields, before rain and snow in September stalled field work.Photo: Stock image

Canadian farmers race to reap wheat while sun shines, but damage done
The difference in dry matter between silage made during the summer drought and recently made autumn silages, is as high as 40pc

Why the quality of first cut silage crop could pose big issues this winter
John Coakley Snr; John Coakley, Thomas Coakley and Pat Fanning on the Old Carton Farm, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Tony Gavin

'I knew at a young age that it was all I would ever want to do'