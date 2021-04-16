Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Agri-Food Strategy: Ireland to follow Kiwi lead with 10pc drop in methane by 2030 

The final draft of the long-awaited 2030 Agri-Food Strategy sets out new ambitions for livestock farming

Dairy herd out grazing on midlands farm Expand

Close

Dairy herd out grazing on midlands farm

Dairy herd out grazing on midlands farm

Dairy herd out grazing on midlands farm

Claire Mc Cormack

Ireland is set to follow New Zealand’s approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock-related food production over the next decade and beyond, it has emerged.

A draft of the long-awaited 2030 Agri-Food Strategy – the 10-year successor to FoodWise 2025 – sets a specific target to achieve a “minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane” from ruminants by 2030.

Most Watched

Privacy