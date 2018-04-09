Agri a 'high risk' sector for human trafficking

While most human trafficking targets women and girls for sexual exploitation, growing numbers of men are being trafficked for work, the human rights body said.

Trafficking for labour exploitation was the predominant form of exploitation in Belgium, Cyprus, Georgia, Portugal, Serbia and the UK last year, the Council's expert group against trafficking (GRETA) said in its annual report for 2017.

However, the report says it is difficult to detect the exact number of people being exploited in the agriculture sector - and sectors, such as construction and textiles, where informal labour is common - because of the high numbers of irregular migrants also working in those sectors.