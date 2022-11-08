Farming

Ageing farmers handing more holdings over to women

There has been a 79pc increase in female farmers under 35 since 2010. Photo: Stock

There has been a 79pc increase in female farmers under 35 since 2010. Photo: Stock

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

One-third of the country’s farmers are over 65 years of age, up from 26pc in 2010, but there has been a significant increase in the number of female farmers under 35.

Figures in the recently published Department of Agriculture’s Outlook and Review show that the age profile of farm holders has changed significantly over the past 30 years, and there are now fewer farm holders under the age of 45 and considerably more aged 65 or over.

