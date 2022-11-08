Ageing farmers handing more holdings over to women

One-third of the country’s farmers are over 65 years of age, up from 26pc in 2010, but there has been a significant increase in the number of female farmers under 35.

Figures in the recently published Department of Agriculture’s Outlook and Review show that the age profile of farm holders has changed significantly over the past 30 years, and there are now fewer farm holders under the age of 45 and considerably more aged 65 or over.

The most significant change is in the 79pc increase in female farmers under 35. While this is relatively small in absolute terms, at 501 additional female farmers, it reflects the positive trend of increased gender diversity among young farmers in Ireland.

According to Eurostat 2016 around 30pc of farms across the EU in 2016 were managed by a woman. In Lithuania and Latvia, 45pc of all farms are managed by a woman.

In Ireland the CSO Census of Agriculture 2020 indicates that of the total 135,037 farm holders in Ireland, some 13.4pc – or 18,101 – are women. This number is up from 15,099 in 2000 when they represented 10.7pc of farm holders. This trend of more female holders of farms should continue as farm holders who have a succession plan in place indicated the successor was female in 16.2pc of cases.

Read More

Dairy farmers tended to be younger than farmers from all other farm systems, with an average age of 52, while farmers from specialist tillage, specialist sheep, mixed grazing livestock, mixed crops and livestock, and other farm systems, all had an average age of 56 years old. The average age of specialist beef farmers is 58, while farmers from mixed field crop systems had the oldest average age at 59 years old.

The figures also show that the UK remains Ireland’s most important outlet for agri-food, accounting for more trade than the next three countries combined.

Trade to the UK in 2021 was worth €5.8bn, while trade to the US, the second most valuable individual trading partner was worth €1.3bn and trade to The Netherlands was worth €1.24bn.

In 2021, the sector employed 170,400 people, representing 7.1pc of the total workforce across 135,000 farms, 2,000 fishing vessels and aquaculture sites and some 2,000 food production and beverage enterprises. The sector is responsible for 4.5m hectares of agricultural land, 770,000 hectares of forestry and producing close to 10pc of Ireland’s exports each year.

In 2021, the operating surplus in agriculture was €3.5bn, up from €3bn in 2020, an increase of 18pc, driven mainly by an increase in the value of milk output, up in value by €642m (23pc) to €3.4bn, cereals which were up by €145m (50pc) to €434m and cattle which was up by €290m (13pc) to €2.6n. On the downside the value of pig output was down €47m (8pc) to €555m.