Africa's richest man is betting $21 billion on oil and fertilizer

Aliko Dangote, who owns the Dangote Group. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

Aliko Dangote, who owns the Dangote Group. Photo: Bloomberg

Anthony Osae-Brown

When Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest person, decided to construct a refinery in southern Nigeria on a plot of swampland almost half the size of Manhattan, he turned to a man who's helped him transform a small trading company into an industrial empire spanning the continent.

For 30 years, Devakumar Edwin has navigated some of the world's most difficult business environments to build Dangote's textile factories, flour mills, food plants and cement firms. Now he is overseeing its biggest project yet: a $20.5 billion oil refinery and fertilizer complex.

