A Game of Thrones actor, a TV chef and a duchess were among those who posed with a fancy dress pig outside Parliament to protest against the opening of a new farm.

Actors protest against possible pig farm near Game of Thrones set

The proposed pig farm could be opened near Limavady in Northern Ireland, which forms part of the backdrop for the Game of Thrones television series.

Protesters included Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn in the award-winning fantasy, TV chef Gizzi Erskine and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester. Other attendees included actor Ciaran McMenamin, former Men Behaving Badly star Leslie Ash and cookery author Melissa Hemsley.