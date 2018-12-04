Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Actors protest against possible pig farm near Game of Thrones set

Jerome Flynn, Gizzi Erskine, Leslie Ash, Ciaran McMenamin and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester outside the House of Commons in London protesting on behalf of pressure group Farms not Factories against proposed plans for a massive pig farm near Limavady in Northern Ireland.
Jerome Flynn, Gizzi Erskine, Leslie Ash, Ciaran McMenamin and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester outside the House of Commons in London protesting on behalf of pressure group Farms not Factories against proposed plans for a massive pig farm near Limavady in Northern Ireland.

A Game of Thrones actor, a TV chef and a duchess were among those who posed with a fancy dress pig outside Parliament to protest against the opening of a new farm.

The proposed pig farm could be opened near Limavady in Northern Ireland, which forms part of the backdrop for the Game of Thrones television series.

Protesters included Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn in the award-winning fantasy, TV chef Gizzi Erskine and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester.

Other attendees included actor Ciaran McMenamin, former Men Behaving Badly star Leslie Ash and cookery author Melissa Hemsley.

The campaign, which is being supported by groups Farms Not Factories and Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland, is being backed by Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, who was also in attendance.

More than 17,500 people objected to the proposals or signed a petition opposing the opening of the farm and the planning application has been stalled, according to Farms Not Factories.

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Ireland

Eye in the sky technology set to replace farm inspections
Wet and windy for most of the week Photo: Andrew Downes

Met Éireann warns of frost, freezing temperatures and 'stormy conditions'...
The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary

'Reckless': Local farmers' group criticise decision to give Limerick's...
Photo: Brian Farrell

Farmers encouraged to demand higher lamb prices as market improves
Former Communications Minister Denis Naughten said he was not privy to sensitive information

Richard Curran: 'Naughten cleared but potholes remain on road to rural...
Niece of the late Anthony O’Mahony, Ann O’Carroll (centre) speaks to the media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today after Michael Ferris was sentenced to five years. Ferris was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony (73) in Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, on April 4, 2017. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins.

'Justice had not been served' - family's anger as farmer sentenced to five...
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

Justice Minister says 'no plans' to change trespass laws despite farmer fears