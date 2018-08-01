Grass growth back on track in the west after 50mm of rain in past week

'Absolute' drought is over but much more rainfall needed

Heavy rainfall in many parts of the country in recent days will have been greatly welcomed by farmers, but a significant amount is still needed to restore land to workable conditions after one of the longest droughts in Irish history.

An absolute drought is a period of 15 or more consecutive days without 0.2mm or more of rain. "It only takes 0.2mm of rain per day, or 5.8mm of rain distributed across a 29-day period, to end a partial drought, but from a farming perspective this would provide little relief," said Paul Downes of the Agricultural Meteorology Unit at Met Éireann.

"Light drizzle falling on hot ground will lead to a lot of that moisture going back into the atmosphere as it evaporates quickly. "And a heavy downpour could lead to a lot of direct run-off, especially on compacted soil types with ground conditions being extremely firm in many parts of the country.