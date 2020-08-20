ABP to test all Cahir factory workers after 9 Covid positive cases

ABP has announced that it will test all staff members at its Cahir factory for Covid-19. It comes after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Following HSE testing of close contacts of the worker concerned, ABP has been notified of an additional eight positive cases at the Cahir facility.

In a statement today, ABP said it will now begin testing all staff members at its Cahir facility. “The testing will be carried out by a private company in conjunction with the HSE to alleviate the pressure on local Covid-19 testing at this time.”

It is expected that the testing will commence in the next 24 hours.

ABP said the health and safety of staff, suppliers, customers and the local community is of paramount importance and it will continue to work proactively and take direction from both the HSE and HSA.

It said that since the advent of Covid-19 it has introduced a variety of industry-leading protection measures for colleagues, as part of a company wide initiative that began on March 16.

"These include temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms.”

