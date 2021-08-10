ABP Group flexes its meat-free muscles with new brand

The Larry Goodman-owned meat processing giant ABP Group has extended its presence in the meat-free market with the launch of its Dopsu range in the UK.

The range consists of frozen No-Beef Pieces, No-Chicken Pieces, No-Duck Pieces, No-Lamb Pieces and No-Pork Pieces and is aimed at ‘flexitarians’ — those who eat a mainly plant-based diet, but include some meat products.

The range will replace its Equals range and is currently only available in the UK, a market ABP first entered with its meat-free range in 2011.

ABP first entered the meat-free category in 2011 and since then, it has grown to become a market leader for the production of own-label vegetable-based meat-free products.

On the Dopsu website, the new brand is described as a “meatless game changer” and a “way to cut down on the meat you eat without cutting down on the flavours you love”.

Dopsu is “a vegetable protein product that’s so like meat you probably won’t believe that it isn’t”.

The website also highlights the sustainability credentials of the new brand in comparison to other meats, highlighting that the carbon footprint of its No-Chicken Pieces is 90pc lower than beef.

According to the website, the new brand’s products will also not contain soy or palm oil and is “really high” in protein, with only slightly less per 100g than chicken and beef.

The ingredients list for its No-Beef Pieces includes water, vegetable proteins (wheat), rapeseed oil, wheat powder, pea protein, potato starch, thickener (methyl cellulose), gelling agent (carrageenan), seasoning (flavouring, potato maltodextrin, salt, modified tapioca starch, sugar, waxy maize maltodextrin, tapioca maltodextrin, vegetable oil, sodium citrate, ascorbic acid), barley malt extract, salt.

Launching the brand Bob Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of ABP UK, said: “With research showing the meat-free category has doubled in size over the past five years, we recognise the need to respond to consumer demand in the sector.

"The product has already been very well received in the foodservice sector and we hope to build on that success in retail.

“The launch of a meat substitute brand complements our core business, beef, and provides a choice for flexitarian consumers who are being driven by health, convenience and environmental considerations,” he said.