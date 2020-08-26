ABP Cahir working at ‘limited capacity’ after 22 Covid cases reported

ABP Cahir has reported that 22 of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19 after it carried out testing of all its staff at the facility.

It said it was notified of 22 positive Covid-19 cases at its Cahir processing facility following the screening of 460 staff.

The tests were carried out after consultation with the HSE and with their full approval and guidance. In line with Covid-19 protocols all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. Testing of close contacts of positive cases at the plant by the HSE has identified an additional 16 cases.

In a statement today, it said as a precaution the site has been operating at a limited capacity since the first positive test on August 14.

Two staff members in Clones tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

ABP said that since the advent of Covid-19 ABP it has introduced a variety of industry leading protection measures as part of a companywide initiative that began in March. These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms.

