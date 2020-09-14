A safety protocol is set to be signed off for meat factories, but threat of the virus still looms large

Meat bosses' representatives didn't believe a second surge of Covid-19 would stem from their ­factories a few months ago.

"Things have reached a point of perfection in the sense that we have reached the stage where we have no active cases, having had a significant peak in cases in the final two weeks of April and the first week of May," Philip Carroll of Meat Industry Ireland told a Dáil committee in July.

Another official from the same association disagreed with a union's assessment that if there was a second spike it would originate in a meat plant. A couple of weeks later, a wave of infections spread through meat plants.

O'Brien Fine Foods, Irish Dog Foods, and Kildare Chilling in Co Kildare were among those hit.

The outbreaks were a trigger for the Government's shock decision to order a Midlands lockdown. It doesn't inspire confidence that the same thing won't happen again.

Covid-19 has become a scourge at meat plants since its first appearance in the early days of the pandemic.

The first confirmed case at a plant was on St Patrick's Day.

This was followed by a spike in late April and May before a big wave last month forced many operators to shut down.

A total of 31 of 85 workplace outbreaks have been in meat or poultry processing plants.

There have been over 1,500 confirmed cases associated with the meat plants, more than 30 people hospitalised, but no deaths.

Of 30 meat and poultry factory outbreaks recorded by August 29 last, five were in Meath, four in Kildare, four in Tipperary, three in Cavan, three in Offaly, three in Monaghan, and two in Roscommon. There have been single outbreaks in plants in Clare, Cork, Longford, Roscommon, Waterford, and Westmeath.

The meat industry has developed a reputation as a breeding ground for Covid-19 at home and abroad.

There are many theories about why this is so. In the first place, there have been more opportunities for the virus to spread as the industry has been operating when many others weren't. It was one of the few sectors deemed essential enough to stay open during the lockdown. The industry accounted for €4bn of food exports to the UK, EU and world markets last year and contributes to the incomes of 100,000 farmers. It employs 16,000 people at 50 major processing sites across the country.

There is little automation possible because it relies on workers specialised in making cuts who work side by side in boning halls.

The cold, damp conditions of the processing plants have been described as the perfect environment for virus transfer. This is aided by a noisy atmosphere that causes staff to shout, spitting out droplets.

The Health and Safety Authority has found most meat factories largely compliant with the guidelines.

But staff at some plants under cover of anonymity have claimed there has been an ad hoc response from their employers; that they shared uniforms; that they were left short of PPE; that there was no social distancing in canteens and locker rooms; and that there was a dearth of Perspex screens.

Siptu has claimed a lack of sick pay is a "key vector" in the transmission of the virus. It argues staff who won't get paid are reluctant to stay out of work.

Employers have said many staff who tested positive have been asymptomatic.

But there have been reports of workers taking Panadol to pass daily temperature checks.

Perspex screens are allowed where health authorities have said social distancing is not possible. But surely two metres could be possible - though it means slowing down production. As things stand, one-metre distancing with Perspex dividers is allowed.

Fault lines have appeared in terms of the involvement of the state bodies.

Meat Industry Ireland told politicians that employers drew up their own robust safety protocols before the HSE produced interim guidelines for the ­sector - two months later.

The Health and Safety Authority been accused of being too slow to start plant inspections. It has emerged that management was often given advance notification of these inspections. Mass testing was only launched recently.

There have been concerns raised about the spread of infection from outside the plants due to workers sharing transport or living in crowded accommodation. This has been linked with agency staff on lower pay and people living in the direct provision system. As a result, some asylum seekers claim they have been segregated or had their hours cut.

Less than a third of the workforce are Irish nationals. The meat industry body insists most are employed or on work permits, so their terms and conditions are subject to the scrutiny of State agencies. It claims agency staff only make up a tiny portion of employees.

Six months into this pandemic, Siptu - representing 6,000 of the meat-processing workforce - and Meat Industry Ireland are meeting next week to sign off on a safety protocol.

But they are still at loggerheads over the union's demand for standardised terms and conditions for staff.

Kildare Chilling and Kepak are among employers set to be targeted with claims for a sick-pay scheme if the employer body refuses to negotiate industry-wide terms.

The union is demanding the immediate shut down of production lines, departments, or entire facilities if the virus is confirmed - without loss of earnings. Its proposal is that a payment equal to a worker's after-tax wage is made by combining the state pandemic unemployment payment with an employer top-up.

As Covid makes the winter months loom darker than before, the Government's third minister for agriculture has held out hope the meat plants will not heighten the threat of severe restrictions once again.

Charlie McConalogue said the first round of ramped up Covid-19 testing in meat plants will end this week and then repeat on a two-week rolling basis. The results will be "closely monitored".

But it doesn't bode well that since he spoke, testing of factory workers has been suspended due to demand from other members of the public.