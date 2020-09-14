Farming

A safety protocol is set to be signed off for meat factories, but threat of the virus still looms large

Fault lines are appearing in the handling of Covid outbreaks in meat plants, writes Anne-Marie Walsh

Workplace: The cold, damp conditions of processing plants can be the perfect environment for transfer of coronavirus. Stock image Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

Meat bosses' representatives didn't believe a second surge of Covid-19 would stem from their ­factories a few months ago.

"Things have reached a point of perfection in the sense that we have reached the stage where we have no active cases, having had a significant peak in cases in the final two weeks of April and the first week of May," Philip Carroll of Meat Industry Ireland told a Dáil committee in July.

Another official from the same association disagreed with a union's assessment that if there was a second spike it would originate in a meat plant. A couple of weeks later, a wave of infections spread through meat plants.

