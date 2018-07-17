'A question on farm safety needs to be asked on the Leaving Cert Ag Science paper'

A farm safety mentor programme is the only way to solve Ireland’s farm death issue says campaigner and farm accident survivor Peter Gohery.

A farm safety mentor programme is the only way to solve Ireland’s farm death issue says campaigner and farm accident survivor Peter Gohery.

Galway drystock farmer Peter Gohery who lost a limb in a PTO accident on his farm told FarmIreland that a mentor programme urgently needs to be set up to make farming safer.

“What I’m seeing on the ground is unless you have a person who has an absolute passion for farm safety you won’t engage people,” he said. “We’ve travelled around the country and I’ve done talks and farmers see me and it shocks them so much that they’re not able to talk and that’s what you need.

“A real mentor programme is needed with someone who cares about farm safety and it can’t just be given by someone who has done a degree in Ag Science and has done a crash course on farm safety.” Mr Gohery praised Alma Jordan of children’s farm safety programme AgriKids who has visited hundreds of national schools to talk about farm safety with children in the last year in conjunction with Zurich.