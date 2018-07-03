Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'A lovely, jolly gent who will be sadly missed' - Community in shock as man dies after 'falling into slurry pit'

The Health and Safety Authority are currently investigating the incident.
The Health and Safety Authority are currently investigating the incident.

Conor McCrave, Amy Molloy and Margaret Donnelly

A Co Monaghan community is in shock after a "well-known and popular" man died following a tragic farming accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who was in his 70s, died after falling into a slurry pit on a farm near Threemilehouse shortly after 3pm.

A garda spokesman said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident.

Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor paid tribute to the man, who he knew personally.

"He was a lovely, jolly man who had a word for everybody in the community that met him," he said.

"He was well-known and will be sadly missed."

Independent councillor Paudge Connolly described the man as a "gent".

"It's tragic for the community and my thoughts are with the family."

It is the second farming tragedy to happen in Ireland in the last four days.

On Saturday, farmer Pat Quinn was killed on his farm in Castlelucas, Claremorris, Co Mayo when he was collecting bales on a farm vehicle shortly after 10am.

It is believed the farmer was collecting bales of silage with his relatives when he slipped under a trailer.

Mr Quinn, who was in his 50s, was rushed to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Al McDonald said the accident was "a tragedy that has cast a dark cloud on the community".

"It is an extraordinary tragedy. He was an extremely popular man from an affable, friendly and highly respected family. My sympathy is with them at this time."

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Farmer Michael McSweeney who the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe paid a visit to this family farm in Patrickswell. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

'I don't know if my sight is gone forever yet' - farmer battles heat and fodder...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global Dairy Trade price index slumps again

Milk price difference leaves some farmers earning thousands less than others
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic holding sells after auction for close to guide
Nicholas Corcoran (left) with fellow farmers who will be escorts for the Rose of Tralee

Farmers lead way in battle to be Rose Escort of the Year

Poor agricultural countries will pay the price of climate change, says...
AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

AXA set to go head-to-head with FBD on farm insurance