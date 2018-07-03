'A lovely, jolly gent who will be sadly missed' - Community in shock as man dies after 'falling into slurry pit'
A Co Monaghan community is in shock after a "well-known and popular" man died following a tragic farming accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The man, who was in his 70s, died after falling into a slurry pit on a farm near Threemilehouse shortly after 3pm.
A garda spokesman said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident.
Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor paid tribute to the man, who he knew personally.
"He was a lovely, jolly man who had a word for everybody in the community that met him," he said.
"He was well-known and will be sadly missed."
Independent councillor Paudge Connolly described the man as a "gent".
"It's tragic for the community and my thoughts are with the family."
It is the second farming tragedy to happen in Ireland in the last four days.
On Saturday, farmer Pat Quinn was killed on his farm in Castlelucas, Claremorris, Co Mayo when he was collecting bales on a farm vehicle shortly after 10am.
It is believed the farmer was collecting bales of silage with his relatives when he slipped under a trailer.
Mr Quinn, who was in his 50s, was rushed to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead.
Local Fianna Fáil councillor Al McDonald said the accident was "a tragedy that has cast a dark cloud on the community".
"It is an extraordinary tragedy. He was an extremely popular man from an affable, friendly and highly respected family. My sympathy is with them at this time."
Online Editors