A hard Brexit could, indirectly, provide some opportunities for high profit dairy farmers, according to one leading Agri Consultant.

'A hard Brexit might be the best thing for our dairy industry - it would free up lots of land'

Cork consultant Mike Brady told the Grassland Conference this week that at the moment young people coming into dairy farming have to be prepared to move for their chosen career.

He said that young dairy farmers who don't own or even come from a farm can have a successful and profitable career in farming, but they must be prepared to move location to do so. "If you're from West Cork you're not going to end up milking 300 cows in West Cork. So you better be prepared to move where there will be opportunities."

However, he also said that a hard Brexit may present an opportunity for some farmers, notably high profit dairy farmers. "It's a harsh thing to say but a hard Breixt might be the best thing ever for the dairy industry. That will free up lots of land."