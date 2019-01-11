'A hard Brexit might be the best thing for our dairy industry - it would free up lots of land'
A hard Brexit could, indirectly, provide some opportunities for high profit dairy farmers, according to one leading Agri Consultant.
Cork consultant Mike Brady told the Grassland Conference this week that at the moment young people coming into dairy farming have to be prepared to move for their chosen career.
He said that young dairy farmers who don't own or even come from a farm can have a successful and profitable career in farming, but they must be prepared to move location to do so.
"If you're from West Cork you're not going to end up milking 300 cows in West Cork. So you better be prepared to move where there will be opportunities."
However, he also said that a hard Brexit may present an opportunity for some farmers, notably high profit dairy farmers.
"It's a harsh thing to say but a hard Breixt might be the best thing ever for the dairy industry. That will free up lots of land."
He said that a hard Brexit might be tough on the dairy industry, but it would be 'catastrophic' on the beef industry in Ireland.
"There is going to be substantially less single farm payment and if there are tariffs going into Britain, it will be catastrophic for the beef industry in this country.
"Figures from the National Farm Survey show that if you take out the subsidies, the average beef farmer with 100 acres loses €3,000 a year. If that goes to minus €20,000 a year, will he continue to do it?
"I doubt it. So that will free up land for dairy farmers, which is profitably and will be profitable, even if you take a 20pc hit if we have a hard Brexit, they will still survive."
"It could be an opportunity for high profit dairy farmers, which it is for high profit farmers in the UK."
Online Editors