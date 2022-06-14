€90k salary and health plan for new Bóthar CEO

Bóthar is recruiting a new CEO with a salary of €90,000 on a three-year contract.

Bóthar confirmed to the Farming Independent that it began the recruitment process for a chief executive in May.

“The recruitment process is progressing well and is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks,” it said in a statement.

According to the job description on its website, a “crucial aspect of this role is to represent the charity externally, especially as we work to resolve legacy issues.”

It continued: “This is an exciting time to join us as we determine future strategy for our organisation. The CEO will work closely with the board to shape the new strategy and will be responsible for driving the implementation...”

The job description goes on to say that Bóthar is “currently active in four countries and has a mix of both livestock and funded projects”.

As well as a €90,000 salary, the position also offers 30 days annual leave, an employer pension contribution of 10pc and VHI health cover.

Earlier this year, the charity “reconstituted its Board of Directors”.

According to its website, new appointees were made in January and February.

They are solicitor Patrick Manley, Matt Hartnett, who works with Epic Investment Partners and is a board member of Ethiopiaid, John Kelly, who has worked in various director positions with Heineken, Shane McAuliffe, a pig farmer from Kerry, and Kenneth Arthur. Bóthar did not respond to queries about what Mr Arthur’s most recent role was.

The Board members are unpaid volunteers.

The charity is still being investigated for alleged financial irregularities.

Earlier this year, Bóthar launched its annual appeal, asking farmers to donate calves. At the time, Bóthar and its Chief Operating Officer Niamh Mulqueen declined to comment on requests from the Farming Independent for details of its current activities.

Last year, former Bóthar Chief Executive David Moloney admitted taking suitcases full of cash out of the international aid charity, but denied liability for all of the €1.1m that had been misappropriated, claiming other parties were also involved.