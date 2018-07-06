70 killed as a result of farming accidents in Northern Ireland over last decade

Work-related incidents on Northern Ireland farms have led to the deaths of at least 70 people over the last 10 years, new figures have revealed.

The information obtained by the Belfast Telegraph from the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) relates to the period between January 1, 2008 and June 31, 2018.

There have been several tragic deaths on farms in recent months. In June father-of-four Gerry Collins from Lisnaskea died in an incident on a farm in Fermanagh.

And trainee mechanic Neil Graham (18) died after an accident involving a tractor on a farm at Boho Road in Enniskillen in May. Toirdealbhach Larkin, who was in his 20s, was killed in an accident while helping to build a shed at a farm on Kinallen Road, Katesbridge, in the same month.