Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

70 killed as a result of farming accidents in Northern Ireland over last decade

Tragic death: Neil Graham
Tragic death: Neil Graham

Mark Edwards

Work-related incidents on Northern Ireland farms have led to the deaths of at least 70 people over the last 10 years, new figures have revealed.

The information obtained by the Belfast Telegraph from the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) relates to the period between January 1, 2008 and June 31, 2018.

There have been several tragic deaths on farms in recent months.

In June father-of-four Gerry Collins from Lisnaskea died in an incident on a farm in Fermanagh.

And trainee mechanic Neil Graham (18) died after an accident involving a tractor on a farm at Boho Road in Enniskillen in May.

Toirdealbhach Larkin, who was in his 20s, was killed in an accident while helping to build a shed at a farm on Kinallen Road, Katesbridge, in the same month.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said the constituency had been plunged into sadness by the tragedies.

She said: "The Farm Safety Partnership was launched in 2012 whenever I was the Health and Safety Minister. I was a huge advocate and supporter of the co-ordinated messaging formulated by the Farm Safety Partnership and it has continued to publish plans to encourage and promote safety for farmers.

"Unfortunately, many are prepared to take risks in order to get a job done. We as legislators need to be mindful of deadlines set in order to prevent undue pressures upon our farmers. That's why in previous years slurry spreading deadlines were relaxed due to weather constraints.

"I understand the stresses and strains involved in farming - I hear them daily from constituents, but it is so important that everyone remembers to stop and think 'farm safe'."

The HSENI said: "This number (of deaths) is of huge concern to HSENI as it is our opinion that one death is a death too many on our farms.

"HSENI is working closely with affiliate organisations as a member of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) to improve safety standards and general awareness of health and safety on farms. The FSP is currently in the middle of its third three-year action plan."

The HSENI said it aims to visit 800 farms per year carrying out inspections and offering advice. It also carries out talks at 90 rural primary schools each year to promote farm safety.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said: “No one likes to hear there has been an accident or a fatality on a farm. It is always a sad reminder that farms are busy workplaces and can sometimes be dangerous. The UFU is an active member of the Farm Safety Partnership and has been working closely with the Health and Safety Executive on this issue.

"The Farm Safe campaign has helped to change attitudes and put farm safety at the forefront of people’s minds. We encourage all farmers before they take on any task to stop and think ‘farm safe’."

Belfast Telegraph

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Tom Ryan & Rory Houlhan are pictured harvesting a crop of Ambrosia winter wheat at Ballymackee, Co Waterford for Tony O'Reilly, Grange, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The crop yielded 3.8t per acre at 21pc moisture & bushelled 70kph. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Strong outlook for winter barley but straw volumes forecast to...
TD Danny Healy-Rae called the new legislation 'sad for rural Ireland' Photo: Tom Burke

'It's a sad day for rural Ireland' - heated Dail exchanges as new drink-driving...
Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

'We have been on a knife edge with the water supply all week' - Kilkenny...
Photo Brian Farrell

Grassland issues take centre stage at Sheep2018
Colm Bury, managing director of Keelings Select; Daragh Feighery, general manager Center Parcs Longford Forest; Kevin O’Leary, account manager Keelings Select; and Eddie McAdam, group food, beverage and retail manager for Center Parcs

Center Parcs dishes up over €5m to Irish food companies
A fire rages on land in the Slive Bloom mountains.

Neighbours rush to help farmer fight raging blaze cause by spontaneous fire
Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Fears for crisp supplies as drought conditions see potato stocks run low