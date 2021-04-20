€6,300 per year available as REAP applications open

Low Emission Slurry Spreading is one of the tasks in GLAS.

Farmer applications for the agri-environment scheme to replace GLAS will have to be lodged by the first week of May, the Department of Agriculture has indicated.

The Department stated that the applications process for the Results-based Environmental Agri Pilot-programme (REAP) would be open in the “coming days”. The closing date for applications is May 3.

It is understood that membership for the two-year pilot scheme will be limited to around 2,200 farmers.

Both intensive and extensive farmers are eligible to apply. However, farmers who are in an existing environmental scheme are not eligible to participate in REAP, while commonage ground and marginal land is also excluded.

Farmers can secure a maximum payment of €6,300/yr from REAP if they receive ‘top marks’ in terms of the rated environmental benefit of the measures they choose.

However, the farmer payment could be as low as €3,500/yr if the applicants receive a particularly low grading for the specific actions chosen.

The overall budget for REAP is €10 million.

Payments to agricultural advisors will also have to be deducted from the total amount farmer applicants receive.

Farmers entering the scheme will have to include a minimum of 2ha and a maximum of 10ha.

The primary actions include multi-species ley grasslands which is paid to a maximum of €275/ha. There is also the option of choosing low-input grassland, which pays a maximum of €400/ha.

Farmers will also receive €1,200 as a ‘participation payment’, as well as a €50/ha bonus payment for late meadow cutting.

Read More

Indo Farming