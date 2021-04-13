Farming

Farming

€61,000 spend for Bord Bia logo rebrand

Before and after: The old Bord Bia logo (left) and the €60,000 rebrand Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Bord Bia spent more than €60,000 on a recent redesign and upgrade of its trademark logo, the Farming Independent has learned.

The rebrand, which took place in 2019, was the first alteration of the trademark since the formation of Bord Bia as a state agency to promote sales of Irish food, drink and horticulture at home and abroad in 1994.

