€61,000 spend for Bord Bia logo rebrand

Before and after: The old Bord Bia logo (left) and the €60,000 rebrand

Bord Bia spent more than €60,000 on a recent redesign and upgrade of its trademark logo, the Farming Independent has learned.

The rebrand, which took place in 2019, was the first alteration of the trademark since the formation of Bord Bia as a state agency to promote sales of Irish food, drink and horticulture at home and abroad in 1994.

Bord Bia confirmed the spend in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from this publication, but a detailed breakdown of the expenditure was not provided. The FOI response stated: “Bord Bia did redesign its trademark in 2019 and, in total, approximately €61,500 was spent on the redesign and upgrade. “The purpose of the redesign was to create a modern and consistent identity for Bord Bia’s visual communications to consumer and trade audiences for the promotion of the Irish food and drink industry across global markets.” The “milestone rebrand” was commissioned by Dublin-based DesignWorks, whose clients also include Aurivo Co-op, Fáilte Ireland, Irish Heritage Trust and UCD. According to Bord Bia’s latest annual report, the Irish Food Board’s income from a statutory levy on slaughtered or exported livestock was €5.9m in 2019 — unchanged from 2018, but up €265,000 since 2016. The rates are €1.90 per head for cattle, 25c per head for sheep and 35c per head for pigs.

