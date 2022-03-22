Farming

6 top farmers on what they are doing to cope with soaring input prices

With farm input prices soaring to new highs we asked 6 farmers to tell us how they’re planning to cut costs this year

Planning ahead: James Muldowney with a pedigree shorthorn calf on his farm at Ballylehaun, Gathabawn, Co. Kilkenny Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand
Planning ahead: James Muldowney with a pedigree shorthorn calf on his farm at Ballylehaun, Gathabawn, Co. Kilkenny Picture: Alf Harvey.

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

James Muldowney is sowing 15 acres of barley on his farm on the Kilkenny-Laois border this year.

The farm hasn’t had corn planted on it for around 30 years he says, but the 15ac will help secure his winter feed bill.

