€50k cap on farm payments mooted in government talks

Extra State support payments for farmers are among Independent TDs demands for entering into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

A document drafted by one groups of Independents sets out a detailed listed of demands for their constituencies along with new economic and housing policies.

The group consisting of Roscommon-Galway’s Michael Fitzmaurice, Sligo-Leitrim’s Marian Harkin and Clare’s Michael McNamara gave the parties their demands this week.

The rural TDs have sought commitments on agriculture and farming payments.

They want the max amount a farmer can claim from the state grants to be capped at €50,000.

Under the current Direct Payments Regulations, it was open to Member States to reduce payments over €150,000 by between 5pc and 100pc. Ireland chose the highest possible reduction, thus effectively capping BPS payments at €150,000.

However, in its CAP reform proposals announced last year, the European Commission proposed a reduction of payments above €60,000, with compulsory capping for payments above €100,000.

Calls have also been made for increases in payments for cattle and sheep owners with a €200 suckler cow payment mooted.

In their document, the TDs say the General Election showed voters “lost trust and faith” in the government and politicians.

“In our opinion, this erosion of trust has been mainly caused by the decoupling of trust from national economic growth,” they added.

They said the next programme for government must have “balanced regional development at its core”.

They also insisted individual road and hospital projects in their constituencies should be ring-fenced in return for their support.

This includes a demand for the Mullingar to Sligo road to be developed into a dual carriageway. They also want the Mullingar to Castlebar road to be a dual carriageway and said the Galway outer ring road should be fast-tracked. They want a funding for a road between Letterkenny in Donegal and Tuam in Galway.

They are also insisting that plans for a new hospital on the Merlin Park site in Galway should be advanced along with the construction of a 46 bed unit at Sligo University Hospital. They are also seek more wards for the Sacred Heart Home in Roscommon, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and the Rehab Centre at Roscommon Hospital.

They are also want a number of greenway projects in their constituencies extended.

They also want a €20m community sewerage schemes for small villages and State loans of up to €30,000 to allow people renovate houses they own but are not living in.

They are looking for a government loans to allow communities buy buses to assist people living in rural areas.

They are also proposing a one off payment for landowners who cut down trees near a telecoms or electricity cables.

The group is also insisting that all contractors who secure major Government contracts ensure at least 5pc of their staff on site are apprentices.

And they want hedgerows, grass and crops taken into account when calculating the country’s carbon emissions.

Separately, the Regional Technical Group is drafting a policy document which they will present to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the coming days.

Yesterday, a another group of rural Independents held talks with the two parties.

The smaller parties have yet to begin formal negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The Green Party, Social Democrats and Labour Party have yet to respond to the policy framework document published last week