€50k cap on farm payments mooted in government talks

Farming issues: Independent Michael Fitzmaurice. Photo: Tom Burke

Philip Ryan and Ciaran Moran

Extra State support payments for farmers are among Independent TDs demands for entering into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

A document drafted by one groups of Independents sets out a detailed listed of demands for their constituencies along with new economic and housing policies.

The group consisting of Roscommon-Galway’s Michael Fitzmaurice, Sligo-Leitrim’s Marian Harkin and Clare’s Michael McNamara gave the parties their demands this week.